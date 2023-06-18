Green Country residents cleaning up after storm

TULSA, Okla. — Thunderstorms across Green Country brought in 90 miles-per-hour winds, rain, and tornado sirens. Sunday morning’s storms left evidence of its path behind.

Hundreds of Green Country residents woke up to a similar sight. Kim Zezima says she lost power and cell phone service. But those weren’t her biggest concerns during the storms.

“I just feel like what happened, Broken Arrow,” says Zezmia. “Where were our sirens?”

Sirens, winds, and storm shelters. Three things all Oklahomans are familiar with. But Barbara Neal and Zezima say last night was unlike anything else.

“I have never experienced anything like this. This is real devastating.”

Both, along with hundreds of other Oklahomans dealing with a situation they’ve never faced.

“I’m just lost because I don't know what to do,” says Neal.

But they say despite what they have lost; they didn’t lose what’s most important.

“My house can be repaired. But we are fine, and ultimately, I thank God we are fine.”

