PSO power outages and response

PSO reported outages as of 10:48: 197,542

Due to the storms from early Sunday morning, thousands are left without power. PSO suffered damage as well to their grid including broken poles and wires.

PSO is responding to approximately 200,000 outages in the Tulsa and McAlester areas. Around 20,000 calls have been made to PSO since Sunday at midnight.

700 lineworkers and others will be arriving throughout Sunday and into Monday. Power is expected to be restored Monday morning.

PSO asks to stay away from downed power lines and crews who are working for your safety. Please call 1-833-776-6884 to report any downed power lines and 1-833-776-7697 for any questions.

