U.S. Marshals asking for help locating Tulsa man wanted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TULSA, Okla. — According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Anthony Dwan Ross is a Tulsa man who is wanted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Marshals say Ross is also a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in Milwaukee on June 11, 2023.

The victim was his live-in girlfriend, who is also from Tulsa.

Marshals say Ross is a 33-year-old African American male, approximately 6 feet tall, 160 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes.

Ross is believed to be in Tulsa at this time and is well known to law enforcement in this area, according to U.S Marshals

Marshals say Ross is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that could lead to the apprehension of fugitive Anthony Dwan Ross, please contact the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips [usmarshals.gov].

