Tulsans struggling to find gas

TULSA, Okla. — Adding to the inconvenience of blocked roadways, power outages, and more, Tulsans are having a hard time filling up their cars with gas.

2 News Oklahoma checked multiple gas stations, and could only find one in full service. The QuikTrip near i-244 and 51st. That was around 11:30 a.m.

One man, who called himself Bones. He claimed to be a DoorDash driver, who had the chance to fill up on gas while he still could.

“I do a little DoorDash, so it’s been quite hectic as far as getting around town. The masses of people last night … that was strange to drive in. They’ve been nonstop on these pumps for a good long time,” Bones said.

Around 11 a.m., the QuikTrip on Brookside had four pumps open. By noon hour, they were out of gas. Every pump was out of service.

