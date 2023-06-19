Cooling stations available for Tulsa community during power outages

TULSA, Okla. — The sun is back in Tulsa bringing the heat with it in a time when A/C is hard to find. The City of Tulsa set up cooling stations around the city for those without power to cool down.

The City of Tulsa released the information on cooling station locations:



Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., from 2 – 8 p.m.

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl., from 2 – 8 p.m.

John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd.

Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Pl. Accepts leashed pets thanks to the Humane Society.

Other community buildings are opening doors to provide cooling resources.

First Baptist Church recreation area located on 4 St. between Cincinnati and Detroit to open Tuesday, June 20 through Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Remember to stay hydrated and utilize this city resource if you need it.

2 News is continuing storm coverage and will bring the latest updates.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

