Heat with no A/C a concern to start the week

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Today's forecast heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees would normally not qualify for a Heat Advisory; However, because of the large swath of Green Country still without power, heat stress levels will be higher than normal today. Please check on people you know who may still be without power. Today temps will reach the low to mid 90s with lots of sunshine. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 60s to near 70.

Until power can be fully restored, this the heat will continue to be a concern with little change into the middle of the week. Temperatures may drop slightly at the end of the week before coming back up over the weekend.

As far as storm chances, areas south of I-40 may see a few storms develop tonight into early tomorrow morning with a marginal wind and hail threat. Another slight chance of storms may arrive over the weekend, but we'll adjust as we get closer.

Stay hydrated, stay cool as best as possible, and stay safe the next few days.

