City of Broken Arrow's severe weather response

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow responded to the 90mph storm last night, leaving thousands of homes and businesses

without power.

PSO is reporting a "multi-day" recovery to restore power. As of 4:15 p.m. Sunday. 23,385 people are without power.

Cooling stations and oxygen tank charging are at the central park community center and Nienhuis Park Community Center.

Debris is still being removed from roads to make them safe for driving. Several stop signs have been placed at intersections where lights are down.

PSO asks to stay away from downed power lines and crews who are working for your safety. Please call 1-833-776-6884 to report any downed power lines and 1-833-776-7697 for any questions.

