Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

PSO releases estimates on power restoration

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:35:38-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma released estimated times of power restoration for Tulsa, Idabel, Chouteau, Vinita and Grove.

PSO crews as well as out-of-state power workers are working to get power back to homes in businesses in northeastern Oklahoma.

PSO released the following times:

  • Idabel- 2 p.m. Monday
  • Tulsa Rural (Chouteau, Vinita, Grove)- 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Tulsa Metro- 5 p.m. Saturday

They said the majority of customers should be restored by that 5 p.m. time Saturday.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7