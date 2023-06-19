PSO releases estimates on power restoration

TULSA, Okla. — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma released estimated times of power restoration for Tulsa, Idabel, Chouteau, Vinita and Grove.
PSO crews as well as out-of-state power workers are working to get power back to homes in businesses in northeastern Oklahoma.
PSO released the following times:
- Idabel- 2 p.m. Monday
- Tulsa Rural (Chouteau, Vinita, Grove)- 5 p.m. Wednesday
- Tulsa Metro- 5 p.m. Saturday
They said the majority of customers should be restored by that 5 p.m. time Saturday.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube