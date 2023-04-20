Two confirmed dead in McClain County after storms sweep through Oklahoma

COLE, Okla. — According to the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, two people have died in Cole, Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster and McClain Co. Deputies, there are hundreds of first responders searching residences in Cole, Oklahoma.

Officials say there are injuries but how many people affected is still unknown. The damage in the areas hit by tornadoes is extensive and first responders are continuing to search.

The Red Cross reunification and sheltering area will be at Washington Highschool at 202 East Kerby Street in Cole.

74B from State Highway 74 to State Highway 76 as well as May 280th to 260th are closed.

