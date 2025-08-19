SALINA, Okla. — A new era in health care for the Cherokee Nation begins today with the grand opening of the $85 million Amo Health Center, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance accessibility and quality of care for tribal members.

The 109,000 square-foot center will provide a wide array of health services, from dental cleanings to pediatric and behavioral health care. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees celebrated the new facility and its promise to improve healthcare delivery for the community.

WATCH: Cherokee Nation unveils state-of-the-art health center in Salina

Cherokee Nation unveils state-of-the-art health center in Salina

Dr. Jones, CEO of Cherokee Nation Health Services, highlighted the significance of this new location.

"So we are bringing the services to the people, rather than people having to travel a long way to get those services," Dr. Jones said.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. emphasized that the health center is not just an expansion of capacity but also an enhancement of services for all Cherokee Nation citizens.

"It really is going to expand access here, not only capacity, but what people can experience here, what sort of services they can get," he said.

KJRH

In addition to the health care services, the new facility will feature a wellness center, free for tribal citizens. The wellness center will offer opportunities for cardiovascular exercise as well as strength training, allowing residents to maintain their physical health conveniently.

KJRH

For community members like Leah Gardner, the opening of the health center is a long-awaited milestone.

"It was well needed. This was very much needed. But coming here was just insane," Gardner said.

KJRH

The previous health center, located just a few feet away, was small and outdated, often forcing patients to seek care outside the community.

Gardner noted the struggles faced by patients who had to travel to Tahlequah for their medical needs.

"Patients were having to drive all the way to Tahlequah, and sometimes there were elders that didn't always have a ride. So them being able to get here, it means the world to them," she said.

Cherokee Nation August 15 2025 photos of Amo Health Center and Wellness Center in Salina

The new health center currently employs 150 staff members and serves approximately 120,000 patients annually. However, with the addition of expanded facilities, Chief Hoskin acknowledged the need for more healthcare workers.

"You may say working in rural Cherokee Nation means working in the best facility in the country, because in many ways, this is it. But we are going to have to keep our foot on the gas in recruiting," he said.

Looking ahead, Chief Hoskin expressed optimism for the center's future and its potential to provide care for generations to come.

"This is a great day because this really is a milestone in terms of the last outpatient facility being built the way it should be. I think people that come here will see that firsthand," Chief Hoskin said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

