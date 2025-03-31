'Falsely accused': OK State Forester responds to Gov. Stitt's claims

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fired Director of Forestry Mark Goeller shared his first public statement about Governor Kevin Stitt's claims on his department's response to recent wildfires.

In a Facebook post, Goeller said the last week has been an emotional rollercoaster.

The most recent event in my life has been an emotional rollercoaster. In the last week I have experienced shock, confusion, grief, fear, anxiety, pain, anger, love, and comfort.



I have been falsely accused of not performing the duties necessary to protect life and property in a timely manner. The Agency to which I dedicated over 40 years of my life was said to have performed poorly. Preparations were made well in advance, the public was notified of the impending fire danger, firefighting resources were ordered and in place. Nothing was held back as the events of the 14th and following days unfolded. My Agency’s wildland firefighters plus the career and volunteer firefighters in this State risked their lives willingly to protect lives and property in historic fire weather conditions. Loss of life and property would have been much greater without these brave individuals risking it all for all. I am incredibly proud of their dedication to the safety and welfare of the citizens of Oklahoma. We are truly blessed to have Oklahoma’s Fire Service.



I know the Lord has a plan in all of this. He has directed my steps for decades and will continue to do so. I know that whatever comes next will be great. Romans 8:28



I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement during this time. Countless prayers to the Lord have been offered up for me and by me. I can’t begin to express what this has meant and how it’s helped Linda and me navigate through these last several days.



I am so thankful for those that have stood up for me and those that I have had the honor to work alongside during my career.

Governor Stitt elaborated Friday on the reason behind the termination, stating:

Oklahoma just faced the worst wildfire in our state’s history. Over 515 families lost their homes. When lives are on the line, every resource must be deployed without hesitation. It became clear that didn’t happen. At the forestry director’s direction, firefighting resources were delayed, unused, or even called back during critical moments. That’s unacceptable. For this reason, he has been relieved of duty. We are committed to rebuilding stronger and that starts with rebuilding trust in the agencies that are meant to protect us.

Other than this statement, 2 News is unaware of unused or delayed resources, but have reached out to Oklahoma Forestry Services.

