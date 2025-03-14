LIVE BLOG: Grass fires burning across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country faces a historic fire danger threat on Friday, March 14.

A Red Flag Warning is issued from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for these counties:



Choctaw, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, Seqouyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore

Extreme fire danger today

LIVE UPDATES:

2:30 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

Power outages have jumped across Green Country

PSO: 7,303 outages

OG&E: 15,986 outages

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says its working several overturned semitrucks across the state.

2 News Oklahoma crews are spread out across the area to bring updates on fire conditions.

1:30 p.m.

PSO reports 1,006 weather-related power outages at 111th Street South between Mingo and Memorial.

1 p.m.

The Fire Chief in Bristow says it took his crew about five hours to contain a fire that started last night. He estimates the fire burned about 50 acres.

There are still some hot spots. The chief tells us they are monitoring the area closely to ensure things don't start actively burning again.

12 p.m.

Owasso police said the grass fire on 76th Street North is now out.

Another grass fire was contained in Bristow.

11 a.m.

Crews are battling two fires in Owasso at 9900 East 76th Street North and 7600 East 76th Street North.

The Owasso Police Department said power lines are down on 76th Street North between Main St and Mingo. Officers expect the road to be closed for a couple hours.

PSO is reporting around 500 power outages in this area.

Owasso Police Department

There's also a large fire south of Hominy.

10 a.m.

Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Advisories are in effect for all of Green Country.

