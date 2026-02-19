‘All happened so fast’: Mannford neighbor bracing for possible fires again

MANNFORD, Okla. — Just a few weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of the Mannford fire, more smoke and ash are filling the Oklahoma air. Families in Mannford are still picking up the pieces of their lives and holding their breath for whatever comes next.

Danielle Jordan and her family moved to Mannford in 2020. Their home was one of the more than 30 completely lost in the 2025 fires.

“It was a lot,” she said. “The initial was just shock because you don’t really think it can happen to you, and it just all happened so fast.”

Thankfully, she, her husband, and two children all evacuated safely.

They only took what would fit in their cars and left for the weekend. When they returned, most of their five years of memories and lives lived in Mannford were turned to rubble.

“We really didn’t have anything,” Jordan said. “Our trampoline, I don’t know how, but it was untouched. Other than that, it was just a lot of ash, a little bit of framework, and that was about it.”

KJRH

Over the next few months, Jordan said they prayed a lot.

Ultimately, they moved into a new home just a few streets over from their old house that once stood on Greenbriar Circle. The way her neighbors rallied around them during their time of need, Jordan said, helped solidify Mannford as home.

“You always hear about small towns helping each other out, but then when it really happens, it’s such a blessing.”

Now settled in their new home, the high fire danger in the forecast is the last thing Jordan and her family want to think about. She said it’s bringing up a lot of feelings.

“Definitely the fear that it could happen again,” she said. "Some people question why we would still live here. And that just goes back to its home; it was our community that showed up for us, and you don’t want to leave that once you find it. But, definitely, we keep praying that there’s protection over manifold because it’s gone through so much.”

Staying prepared and having as much of an evacuation plan in place as you can is the best piece of advice Jordan has for other Oklahomans facing possible fires.

“Just keep those important documents handy. Have an idea of what you might need to grab because your mind’s a mess when they tell you you need to leave and don’t have a choice. But at the end of the day, as long as everyone’s safe and you have each other, you’ll be alright."

