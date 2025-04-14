Lawmaker urges Governor Stitt to halt forestry misinformation

As many in the firefighting community and legislators remain baffled over Governor Kevin Stitt’s condemnation of the March 14 wildfire response by Oklahoma Forestry Services, a former and current lawmaker called on Governor Kevin Stitt to stop what they call misinformation.

Specifically, comments surrounding how much money the state gives to OFS.

“We spent $75 million of your tax dollars on 32 fire trucks, more than 100 firefighters, 27 bulldozers,” said Governor Stitt on March 9 at the State of the State in Broken Arrow.

The $75 million is a repeated number he has used in front of cameras. Representative Humphrey, on a podcast he co-hosts with former Representative Bob Cleveland, says he has had ample time to correct it. $75 million is the number referring to the amount the State of Oklahoma gives the Department of Agriculture. Oklahoma Forestry Services, a division within the ODAFF, receives $12.5 million.

“He went on public TV and said a $62.5 million miss,” said Humphrey. “That’s a hell of a miss.”

“He went out again all week long [and] he kept talking about it,” said Cleveland.

Stitt has often expressed frustration about OFS not deploying all southeastern Oklahoma fire crews to Mannford and Stillwater.

Multiple fire sources tell 2 News that state statute does not allow OFS to deploy all resources out of the southeastern part of the state at one time.

“What they will tell you, ‘oh, we had to stay in the southeastern part of the state instead of where the fires were for state statutes,” said Stitt. “Not true. Our attorneys look at it; there is no statute that says that.”

“That’s OK if southeast Oklahoma burns up, I guess?” joked Humphrey. “Just don’t let his [Stitt] stuff burn, that’s what seems to be the problem.”

Governor Stitt lost one of his ranch homes near Luther in the wildfires.

Stitt is hoping findings from an investigation by the Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Public Safety will reveal more answers on how OFS might have failed in their response to the fires. On March 7, Stitt’s office indicated the report would be done “within a week.” 2 News has reached out to the governor’s office to see if it is complete and whether it is available to view.

