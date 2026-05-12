Tulsa police shoot, kill gunman in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said the scene is safe after an officer-involved shooting.

Police shot and killed a man ran from them with a gun. It started when police said a man pulled the gun on his girlfriend in a car near 36th Street North and Hartford.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on May 12th.

Police told 2 News the man pulled a gun on his girlfriend in the car and she lost control and crashed the car. The man then jumped out of the car and said something like 'he was not going back to jail.' He ran into nearby woods.

Just before 9 a.m. police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the area.

A nearby school locked down out of precaution.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

