Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa police searching for gunman in north Tulsa shooting

46TH ST N AND DENVER SHOOTING
kjrh
46TH ST N AND DENVER SHOOTING
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — One person is being treated after getting shot in the head just before 8 a.m. in north Tulsa.

It happened near 46th Street North and Denver. Police told 2 News a car pulled in front of a house and opened fire, firing multiple shots.

The shots hit one of the five people in the home in the head, emergency crews took the victim to the hospital.

The gunman is still loose.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US