Tulsa police searching for gunman in north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — One person is being treated after getting shot in the head just before 8 a.m. in north Tulsa.

It happened near 46th Street North and Denver. Police told 2 News a car pulled in front of a house and opened fire, firing multiple shots.

The shots hit one of the five people in the home in the head, emergency crews took the victim to the hospital.

The gunman is still loose.

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