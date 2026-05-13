Second suspect arrested in Arcadia Lake shooting

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond Police made a second arrest in the May 3 shooting at Arcadia Lake.

Police arrested 20-year-old Trinity Brown May 12 in Oklahoma City.

Edmond Police

Brown is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to Edmond Police.

23 people were shot during the May 3 attack, and an 18-year-old woman has since died from her injuries. Investigators say at least 80 rounds were fired during the shooting.

Edmond Police said the first suspect, 18-year-old Jaylan Davis, was taken into custody May 6 and booked on an assault and battery charge, but that charge will be upgraded to felony murder. He's being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police continue to search for additional suspects.

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