Second suspect arrested in Arcadia Lake shooting

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond Police made a second arrest in the May 3 shooting at Arcadia Lake.
Police arrested 20-year-old Trinity Brown May 12 in Oklahoma City.
Brown is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication, according to Edmond Police.
23 people were shot during the May 3 attack, and an 18-year-old woman has since died from her injuries. Investigators say at least 80 rounds were fired during the shooting.
Edmond Police said the first suspect, 18-year-old Jaylan Davis, was taken into custody May 6 and booked on an assault and battery charge, but that charge will be upgraded to felony murder. He's being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
Police continue to search for additional suspects.
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