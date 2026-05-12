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A (Blue Whale) neon moon: Route 66 site gets lit for the first time

A (Blue Whale) neon moon: Route 66 site gets lit for the first time
Blue Whale Catoosa Neon light thumbnail
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CATOOSA, Okla. — Since Cunningham Construction began the needed improvements to the Blue Whale of Catoosa property last September, travelers and the community alike have eagerly awaited the new look.

With city employees watching on, the new sign pointing to the treasured landmark finally lit up with its neon lights at 8:59 p.m. on May 11.

"The neon lights are something that's traditional with the old Route 66," Mayor Greg Williams told 2 News Oklahoma just before the lighting. "We wanted to attract people coming down Route 66 to pay attention to it and drive in and see what the visitor center is all about."

Blue Whale of Catoosa 2026 Route 66 nighttime

May 30 at 2 p.m. is the grand opening of the newly-paved parking lot and appropriately-designed mid-century modern visitors center (funded by a Route 66 grant), in which visitors will once again be able to approach Hugh Davis' 1972 anniversary present, this time with a more welcoming display at night.

As for any other plans?

"You can't do the swimming (in the pond) at this point, but we want to do something for the kids in the future," Mayor Williams said. "My vision as to possibly have a splash pad (in the second phase of improvements)."

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