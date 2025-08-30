'More things to do': Last weekend for Blue Whale of Catoosa before renovations

CATOOSA, Okla. — The weekend of Aug. 30 was the last weekend for visitors before the Blue Whale of Catoosa closes for renovations. Starting September 2, it will be closed for additions, including a visitor center and playground.

2 News visited the 53-year-old roadside attraction Aug. 30 and encountered Route 66 enthusiast Skyla Keys.

"More things to do for the kids, moms will come from all around, we'll be so excited," said Keys.

KJRH

2 News showed people the renderings showcasing the planned additions.

"Big win for Catoosa people have something to do other than the casino, said Keys.

The planned visitor center will tell the story of the Blue Whale through a dedicated area highlighting the attraction's history, and accompanied by a walking trail and brand-new space for families to relax and play.

"I'm excited for the trails… I think it'll be a good, safe place for the kids to enjoy," said Keys.

During construction, gift shop merchandise can still be purchased at the D.W. Correll Museum, located at East Pine and Cherokee Street.

"Yes, I'll come back, yep, we'll probably be some of the first people to be here," said Keys.

Catoosa is one of the many cities in Oklahoma, making renovations possible through Route 66 grant funding.

2 News reached out to the city to inquire about the project's completion date. However, we have not yet heard back.

People like Rhonda Reddick said they can't wait to see their big blue friend after the upgrades.

"Every time I see him, he's smiling... He's just very welcoming," said Reddick.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

