Glenpool student starts petition to improve skate park

GLENPOOL, Okla. — 17-year-old Jakob Davis has been skateboarding for most of his life.

"It's just a really good way of getting into the community and making friends," Davis said.

He started going to the Glenpool skate park a few years ago.

"It was a lot more active. There was a lot more community to it," Davis said. "You could go, and there'd be like 10 skaters here every day."

Lately, he's noticed those numbers dropping.

"Every day there's just nobody here to talk to about skating or anything," Davis said. "Maybe every now and then a scooter kid would walk up, but it's just so dead."

So, the junior in Glenpool's alternative education department started a petition, hoping to bring skaters back to the park and make some improvements.

"Within literally like 24 hours, it reached over 300 signatures, which I found kind of crazy," Davis said.

"They think it's really cool that there's a student involved that wants to make that happen," Nicole Rodriguez, Davis's teacher added. "He's kind of doing it all on his own."

Rodriguez is the program director for the alternative education department at Glenpool and tells 2 News that she loves seeing her students take the initiative.

"I think it's really cool that he was able to kind of start this on his own and make something out of it and see how many people are supporting it," Rodriguez said.

Jakob hopes to get even more signatures, then take his plans to city council. But if not?

"Maybe even a couple kids just decide to come down here after that and learn how to skate. That'd be enough even," Davis said.

We reached out to the city of Glenpool about Jakob's petition. City manager David Tillotson tells us in a statement “I am excited when residents, especially young people, desire to get involved in the future of their community, and thankful for the growing technologies that provide openings to connect their ideas to like-minded individuals. I welcome the opportunity to visit with this student and all residents about their ideas.”

You can see Jakob's petition here.

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