MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Core Scientific announced a $421 million expansion at the Port Muskogee, a move local leaders said could bring long-term economic opportunity to the area.

The company, which develops large-scale data centers, already operates a campus at the port. Company leaders said the second campus is already under development and is expected to be completed by 2027.

WATCH: Core Scientific announces $421M expansion at Port Muskogee:

Core Scientific announces $421M expansion at Port Muskogee

Muskogee Mayor Ryan Lowe said the project could help attract more development to the city.

“Once we have new development and folks looking at Muskogee Oklahoma, that’s just going to spur new development and so we’re really excited,” Lowe said.

KJRH

Port Muskogee leaders have not yet released how large the expansion could ultimately become or how many jobs it may create. However, Port Muskogee Director Jeff Underwood provided a statement calling the project a major opportunity for the community.

Underwood said the expansion “will create generational economic opportunity for our community and further position Oklahoma as a national leader in AI innovation,".

2 News also spoke with several residents and business owners around Muskogee. While many appeared optimistic about economic growth, none wanted to go on camera.

Lowe acknowledged there are still concerns surrounding projects of this size.

“Absolutely there are concerns there and that’s something I’m going to be looking at as well… We just have to look at the totality of these folks coming and what they can do and what they can bring,” Lowe said.

According to company leaders, the expansion was possible through the acquisition of Polaris. In July 2025, Polaris filed a lawsuit against the city involving the annexation of its property.

Attempts to reach Core Scientific for additional comment were unsuccessful.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

