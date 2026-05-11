Police investigating after woman attacked with a hammer in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after they say a woman was attacked with a hammer at a home near Archer and north 48th west avenue in Tulsa.

Police responded to the call just before 9 p.m. on May 10.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they saw evidence of violence, and followed the trail to a home where they found a woman who had been attacked. The victim was taken to a hospital.

While investigating, police said they learned she had been attacked with a hammer.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

2 News has a reporter at the scene gathering information and will provide updates as we get them.

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