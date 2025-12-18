Tulsa organization brings Christmas joy to homeless community with annual Under the Bridge event

TULSA, Okla. — City Lights is hosting their annual Christmas Under the Bridge event tonight, bringing holiday joy to Tulsa's homeless community through warm meals, gifts, and photos with Santa.

The organization's weekly Under the Bridge outreach event gets a festive makeover for the holidays, offering people experiencing homelessness a chance to participate in familiar seasonal traditions. Organizers say the goal is to restore a sense of belonging and dignity during what can be a difficult time of year.

"Our neighbors carry a lot of heaviness and so this is a time where we can kind of just take a breath, relax and celebrate together and so we really like to keep it very light and happy," said Sarah Grounds, City Lights executive director and co-founder.

The Christmas Under the Bridge event provides more than just material support. It creates an opportunity for community connection and celebration, allowing participants to experience the warmth and joy that define the holiday season.

City Lights also works with neighbors who have been recently re-housed, extending their support beyond the streets to help people maintain stable housing situations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

