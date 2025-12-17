Adair Co. judge lifts some bond conditions for sledgehammer attack suspect

ADAIR COUNTY — The Adair County man accused of attacking his neighbor’s son with a sledgehammer and threatening him with a gun will not be able to carry a weapon while out on bond.

He faces numerous charges, including robbery and feloniously pointing a firearm.

In November, Alan Becker’s attorney filed a motion to lift some conditions of Becker’s bond, arguing that carrying a gun was necessary for his job as a cattle rancher.

On the same night of the alleged attack, Becker also shot and killed his neighbor, Carl Hutchinson. Becker claimed self-defense and is not charged in the shooting.

District Judge Jeff Payton tells 2 News the request to carry a firearm while out on bond is denied, but other requests are accepted.

Payton says he agreed to allow Becker to travel out of state to tend to another ranch he owns.

Becker will not also be allowed to be in contact with some of the witnesses in the case, because some are relatives and/or employees.

Payton says a protective order is still in place. Becker is not allowed to contact the alleged victims family.

