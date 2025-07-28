911 calls of Adair Co. shooting released, wife speaks on late husband

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — 2 News requested, and obtained, the 911 calls from a May 30 shooting in rural Adair County because the case has sparked outrage in the community. No one has been charged for the shooting.

“His whole 57 years, he’s never been in trouble with the law, just an all-around, good person,” said Tami Hutchinson, about her late husband, Carl Hutchinson.

Tami says Carl lived in rural Westville for nearly three decades and never had any trouble with neighbors until a few years ago, when Alan Becker moved down the road.

“It was always something,” Tami explained. “Someone’s throwing trash in my yard’ he’d say, but before that, we had no problems with any of the neighbors.”

Investigators believe Becker, Rod Garman and others beat Tami’s son with a sledgehammer over unsubstantiated claims that the son burned Becker’s barn.

Tami and Carl got a call when it happened.

Tami said she agreed to go pick up her son, but when she got near Becker’s home, she noticed Carl had followed her to confront Becker about the incident.

She said she went to a neighbor's house to call police, but the shooting happened so quickly.

“Just enough time to go to the neighbor's house and say call the cops, call the cops, I heard gunshots,” she said.

In 911 calls, Becker told the operators he was out feeding his cattle when he got a call that Carl was at his door, threatening his family. Becker said he went and blocked Carl’s truck in the driveway with his tractor.

“I don’t know if he had a gun or not, but I was highly scared, so I had to defend myself,” he told the operator.

911: When you say defend yourself, did you shoot him?

Becker: Yes, ma’am, I shot through the truck. I don’t know if he is alive or not.

911: do you know the guy who tried to break in?

Becker: I do not know the guy.

When the conversation with 911 ends, Becker does not hang up and begins talking to another neighbor—Adair County Commissioner, Larry Wood, as well as another individual.

Becker: Well, Larry, between me and you and everything in the world, we all knew this was a possibility.

Becker: I put him down. This deal, this deal right here, there will be no trouble, there will be no more trouble.

Because of Wood being there, the Adair County District Attorney Jack Thorp recused. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office took over the case and charged Becker and Garman with crimes related to the beating.

To explain why charges related to the shooting are not filed, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless showed them a PowerPoint presentation called “Yellowstone.” Tami says Grayless told her he couldn’t win a case like this in Adair County.

“It was terrible, it was like he was on Alan’s side,” she said.

Tami said she just wants the opportunity for a jury to decide.

Three other men named in the investigation into the beating are tribal. As of today, Cherokee Nation has not filed any charges.

Garman and Becker pleaded not guilty.

2 News reached out to Commissioner Wood for any comment, but did not hear back.

