Emergency responders and volunteer killed in separate accidents at event in Hartshorne

HARTSHORNE, Okla. — Emergency management officials from Pittsburg County announced the death of a volunteer on Friday and two emergency responders on Saturday at the H-Town Throwdown drag racing event in Hartsthorne.

In the announcement, officials said a volunteer died Friday night, Oct. 31, while helping set up the event. The announcement said the first responders were killed Saturday, Nov. 1 in a traffic accident at the festival.

The announcement was posted on the McAlester-Pittsburg County Emergency Management Facebook page, as well as on other related city and county pages.

The names of the deceased were not provided.

The announcement said further information would be provided as it becomes available.

