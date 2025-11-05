Multi-agency procession honors men who died in Hartshorne accidents

MCALESTER, Okla. — A 90-mile procession from the Tulsa Medical Examiner's Office brought the three active and former first responders who died over the weekend in Hartshorne to funeral homes in McAlester.

Numerous agencies are helping to prep the funerals for Justin Faulkner, Chief Jim McCoy, and Officer Clint Lawrence.

Faulkner died Oct. 31 when he was electrocuted by a powerline while prepping for Hartshorne's annual H-Town Throwdown drag races. The next day, McCoy, who headed Alderson Fire Department, and Lawrence, a Haileyville reserve police officer, were struck by a racecar that had lost control and crashed.



"It feels like everybody's related to or friends with somebody across every agency," Adrian O'Hanlon of McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management told 2 News. "Everybody has a story to tell about each one of these people that lost their lives."

O'Hanlon said there's solidarity from across the county for the men and their families. City of McAlester also assisted in the Nov. 4 procession that came through its downtown.

"Justin Faulkner actually DJ'd at my wife and I's wedding," O'Hanlon added. "He started rapping one of our favorite songs out of nowhere. Our entire community has stories like that. We're very close-knit and definitely come together during tragedies like these."

A GoFundMe for the victims has raised over $14,000 as of Nov. 4.

McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management relayed funeral information for each of the men:

A funeral service for Justin Faulkner is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Hartshorne Elementary Activity Center in Hartshorne.

A private graveside service for Officer Clint Lawrence will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, at Bache-Red Oak Cemetery.

A funeral service for Chief Jim McCoy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

