Oklahoma Standard shines through as community rallies for those in need

TULSA, Okla. — While many Oklahomans say they're going through some of the toughest economic times they’ve ever had to endure, the Oklahoma Standard is shining through.

People like Crystal King and her family are figuring out how to manage expenses from rent, medicine and food as SNAP benefits have been disrupted.

“Every night I’m up thinking ‘oh my God, what can I do?'" said King. “We love our vegetables when and we just we can't afford to get fruits and vegetables like that anymore. And with SNAP, it was so much more convenient.”

King said this has been a tough time for everyone, and the numbers show it.

The Iron Gate food pantry in downtown Tulsa released a statement saying they usually only serve 700 plates during the first week of the month per day, but this November, that number jumped to 800.

Even with the hardship, the community is rallying around those in need of food items.

Several fundraisers and food drives have been started by organizations, individuals and businesses.

Just to name a few, Ida Red and Heirloom Rustic Ales have partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to collect food items.

“It makes me have faith in humanity to know that everybody can band together and can come together and just be a whole community," said King. “It doesn't matter who you are. You don't deserve to not eat. You don't deserve to not be able to, you know, have a place to sleep.”

