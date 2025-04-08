More firings at Oklahoma Forestry Services, Gov. Stitt says

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is more fallout from what has largely divided Governor Kevin Stitt and the entire firefighting community.

Governor Stitt confirms two more top-level employees within Oklahoma Forestry Services.

The two unnamed employees follow the firing of lauded Forestry Director Mark Goeller. In a recent press conference, Stitt said Goeller and his team “did a bad job” fighting recent wildfires.

Since Goeller’s firing, Stitt has continued making shocking changes — and suggestions — within and about forestry. He has suggested eliminating OFS altogether and called for an investigation, claiming 50% of resources went untapped during the March wildfires.

The moves have shocked firefighters and legislators across the state—the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association sent a letter of concern. Representative J.J. Humphrey has called for Goeller to be reinstated.

“Forestry is an integral part of what we do,” said Rep. Stan May, who worked for the Tulsa Fire Department for 30 years.

He says eliminating OFS would be devastating due to the niche firefighting skills, the access to large machinery and other resources that local departments could afford—and, simply would not need often enough to justify the cost.

“No community in Oklahoma can handle that on their own,” he said. “That’s why we all pitch in. That is why you see so many trucks, vehicles and manpower from different communities across the state.”

May said it would also likely disrupt inter-state agreements that aid in a multitude of disasters. He said if we don’t help others, it will hinder our efforts to get help.

“We have to make sure those agreements are in place,” he said.

While he supports DOGE-related efforts, he questions the request for this recent forestry investigation.

“We should be looking at every organization. We are spending a ton of money on a lot of things and we need to know if that money is being spent wisely,” he said. “Do we need to investigate because a few people thought, maybe, they didn’t do their job—this time? Probably not.”

Stitt sent a lengthy statement to try and explain his viewpoint, pointing to a slow response and need for fresh eyes. It has still left 2 News with unanswered questions. We have asked for interviews with Stitt every day since Thursday and several times previously regarding this issue—but have been denied.

A petition calling for Stitt’s impeachment is making rounds with thousands of signatures and many firefighters voicing concerns in the comment section.

