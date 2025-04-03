“Without the Department of Forestry Services, my county would be hurting so bad,” Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Moore told 2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff.

This comment came after the governor on Wednesday openly called for eliminating the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

'Speechless:' Local officials react to Stitt's call to end Forestry Service

Braff listened to a local emergency manager and a local volunteer fire chief about how they couldn’t tackle recent wildfires without this agency’s help.

“Why do I even have a Department of Forestry?” Gov. Kevin Stitt rhetorically asked the presson April 2. “Let's just get rid of the whole thing.”

We asked Jason Dobson, chief of Olive Volunteer Fire Department, for his response to that. He replied, “Well, I was- I was speechless.”

“I could not believe that he publicly came out at his press conference, saying that we don't need the Forestry Service, ‘Why have them?’” he added.

The Forestry Service is mainly responsible for fighting all wildfires in Oklahoma that get out of control, giving local fire departments and emergency managers like Moore a helping hand.

Additionally, it helps protect certain state lands.

“Those people come out, they train tirelessly to fight these wildfires, and those men and women help us out,” Moore told us. “I couldn't imagine a day that I couldn't have them in my toolbox to call for assistance.”

It was only weeks ago that a wildfire ravaged Mannford, especially areas like Birch Drive where many homes were destroyed. It’s a prime example of why Moore said he relies on the Forestry Service -- because he doesn’t have enough money, equipment, or manpower to handle wildfires like this one.

Moore compared getting rid of the Forestry Service to eliminating an agency as essential as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

When asked if ending the Forestry Service is a threat to the public, he replied, “I think if they get rid of the Forestry Department, yes, it would put the public at risk.”

Stitt said doing that “would save $75 million for the taxpayers. Or, let’s take $50 million of that, let’s give it to our local firefighters, … our volunteer fire departments.”

Dobson didn’t agree with the governor’s suggestion, telling 2 News, “Well, there's a little over 900 fire departments in Oklahoma. So, if my math is correct, if you take the 50 million and divide it by just 900, you're looking at $55,000 per department.”

We reached out multiple times to the governor’s office for an interview on Thursday, but he wasn’t available. Moore emphasized that he doesn’t have anything against Stitt but suggested that he’s always happy to talk with the governor about the Forestry Service’s role.

“Speak to some of your local emergency managers,” said Moore. “I don't know if that's on the table or anything, but we're all willing to talk.”

Stitt’s comments on April 2 followed him firing State Forester Mark Goeller.

On Thursday, after Dobson spoke with Braff, Olive VFD posted on Facebook that Stitt should be impeached.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

