FOYIL, Okla. — Trees, powerlines, and debris from a home in were found in northeastern Oklahoma as overnight storms hit the area.

A home across the street from Foyil Public Schools saw the brunt of the damage with its roof peeled back, blowing across Route 66.

The man who lived in the home told 2 News, he was inside when the storm struck. The roof was missing and the ceiling caved in on him. He was fortunate he got out safely; however, he said what wasn't damaged by the wind was then met with soaking rain.

At least 1 home damaged, hundreds without power after storms near Claremore

Pieces of his roof were by the railroad tracks. When 2 News arrived, BNSF crews were working to clear tree debris off the tracks. Shortly after, several trains were able to pass through.

Hundreds of people were without power for the majority of the morning.

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative said they were working to restore power to the area, but road closures due to high water and overall saturation were causing problems getting their trucks to places.

The cooperative is asking for patience as they finish restoring power.

The main roads near Foyil and Claremore were cleared and traffic was running smoothly. Some of the side streets still had debris on them as crews continued to clear the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

