Tulsa doctor charged in nationwide healthcare fraud sting

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa doctor is one of 324 defendants nationwide charged with various health care fraud-related crimes.

Ladd Atkins, 50, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance unlawfully as a registrant and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Atkins is accused of conspiring with others to unlawfully prescribe Adderall. The Department of Justice said his scheme further defrauded healthcare benefit programs, including Medicare and Medicaid.

“The actions of Ladd Atkins not only hurt taxpayers within the Northern District but also put illegal drugs on our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I want to thank our federal partners for their hard work and dedication to keeping the public safe.”

The DOJ said the nationwide bust uncovered schemes involving over $14.6 billion. The government seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency and other assets.

2 News is working to learn more about the allegations against Atkins and will release more as it becomes available.

