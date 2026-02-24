Authorities serve search warrant at Inola facility for alleged illegal marijuana distribution

INOLA, Okla. — A search warrant in Inola leads to the seizure of thousands of pounds of marijuana. A viewer called 2 News about the police activity right across the street from their house.

When we arrived, law enforcement from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Rogers County Sheriff's deputies were working the scene at a facility on 590 Road between 4180 and 4190 west of Inola.

"This is part of an ongoing investigation into black market marijuana that we've identified coming off this location," OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward tells 2 News.

Through the search, authorities took nearly 6,000 marijuana plants, 7,000 pounds of processed marijuana, and over 400 pounds of edibles from the licensed marijuana business.

"The marijuana that's grown here, and the products sold here are being trafficked onto the black market, rather than legitimately being sold," Woodward said. "So it's illegal sales, illegal distribution of marijuana products from this particular location."

Right across the street from that heavy police presence is a quiet neighborhood. 2 News spoke with multiple neighbors who didn't want to go on camera. They say this is the most police they've ever seen, and everyone we talked with says they can't believe something like this could happen in their little town.

"Every day we're serving search warrants at marijuana businesses all over the state," Woodward said. "Some of them are in downtown Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and some of them are out in very rural areas down dirt roads you couldn't find on a map."

Operations like this, Woodward says, skirt Oklahoma law.

"These are people involved in criminal organized crime that are getting a portion of the shipments from this location, and moving it into the black market and selling it illegally, most likely out of state," Woodward said.

Woodward says they haven't made any arrests yet, but plan to soon. He says OBN has closed down nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana grows in the last five years.

