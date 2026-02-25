PRYOR POLICE: Inmate who escaped custody at medical facility in Pryor in custody

TULSA COUNTY — Pryor Police confirm Johnathan Cartwright, 36, who escaped custody at a medical facility in Pryor, is in custody.
Tulsa County deputies took Cartwright into custody and transferred him to crisis care after he climbed a tower near 76th St North and Cincinnati.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/three-escapes-in-three-months-who-is-responsible-for-inmate-escapes
Pryor Police said Cartwright was originally being held through CNMS at the Rogers County Jail and was transported for medical treatment and placed under an Emergency Detention Order Feb. 23.
