TULSA, Okla. — A historic tree in Greenwood, which is a living witness to the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, is now in danger of dying. On Aug. 8, community members came together to honor its legacy and fight to preserve it.

2 News met Alicia Odewale at the tree -- where its roots are ingrained into history outside of Carver Middle in the Greenwood District. Odewale is with the Black Heritage Tree Project.

"This tree is a symbol, a symbol of everything that we've gone through, and we're still here, the spirit of Greenwood has never left," said Odewale.

The community gathered to lay new soil and water the tree, marking the start of their $150,000 effort to save it.

"Now that it's actually happening and it's real and we're moving forward with the next steps, this is just a dream," said Odewale.

WATCH: 'Spirit of Greenwood has never left': Community effort to save Greenwood Legacy tree

Odewale said this is just the start of her plans. She said her team will map out black heritage trees across the world in historically black towns, settlements, and HBCUs.

Odewale told 2 News they're also renaming it from the Tulsa Race Massacre Tree to the Greenwood Legacy Tree because it was here before the tragic day.

"We want to acknowledge that it's seen more than just that moment, it's seen over 100 years of this community's life, and we want to honor that," said Odewale.

Odewale said she and her fellow Oklahomans wanted to protect a piece of history that refuses to be erased.

"It's even more beautiful when people can catch vision and lock arms with you in that vision and make something happen that you can't do yourself," said Odewale.

