Tulsa seizes nine dogs from home, owner gets more dogs 

TULSA, Okla. — After 2 News aired a story of roughly 13 pit bulls repeatedly mating in a gated front yard in North Tulsa, the City of Tulsa seized nine of them and told us they were conducting weekly compliance checks.

Now, puppies are roaming the front yard. The owners appear to be over the legal limit of five dogs again. When we drove by, we saw six total dogs—two of them puppies.

Neighbors reached out to us in February, stating the dogs were extremely disruptive and loud. Neighbors have been too afraid of retaliation to go on camera. Aside from the dogs, police have been there at least six times in the last year, including an alleged drug-involved murder.

We reached out to the City of Tulsa about the additional puppies. A spokesperson said animal control confirmed in May that all dogs had been sterilized. They said they would revisit the property to see what is going on.

Mayor Monroe Nichols recently announced tougher fines for violating spay and neuter ordinances.

When the City of Tulsa gets back to us on the status of the residence, we will provide an update.

The owners have already been cited twice for not spaying and neutering.

