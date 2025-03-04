PET OVERPOPULATION: Tulsa’s spay and neuter, abandonment fines to increase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders announced fines for abandoned or unaltered animals in Tulsa are increasing.

“Currently, the fine for failing to spay and neuter a pet is $75, that will increase to $250,” said Mayor Monroe Nichols during a news conference on March 4 at City Hall. Repeat offenders could face fines of up to $500.

Fines for abandoning animals are increasing from $75 to $300.

With 85% of stray dogs entering the Tulsa shelter unaltered, officials said pet overpopulation is a crisis that needs immediate attention.

District one City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said she hears from her constituents repeatedly about loose dogs. She said they are a public safety threat.

“Attacks from at-large dogs that cause serious bodily injury, people living in fear of walking in their neighborhood, children carrying sticks to fend off dogs on the way to schools,” said Hall-Harper.

2 News covered a hoarding situation in February where 14 pit bulls, not spayed or neutered, lived in a fenced-in front yard and repeatedly mated.

WATCH: City officials eventually seized nine of the dogs:

Hoarding case illustrates Tulsa’s weak pet ordinances

However, Nichols said it is due to situations like this that the city needs to get under control, but there is still a catch.

Ticketed pet owners can go to four area partner organizations:



Tulsa Animal Services

Humane Society of Tulsa

Tulsa SPCA

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

To get a voucher for a $30 spay or neuter. The fine will be dismissed once there is proof the pet is spayed or neutered.

“We are not here to punish pet owners who are struggling financially; we want to provide real solutions,” said Tulsa Animal Services Director Sherri Carrier.

Nichols added this is not about making money for the City of Tulsa, but creating a safer city with compassion for our animals.

“Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to control unwanted animals in shelters, prevent unnecessary euthanasia and provide more opportunities for adoptable pets to find loving homes,” said Laurel Roberts, Public Safety Commissioner.

For more information on spay/neuter options in Tulsa—> www.cityoftulsa.org/TAS

