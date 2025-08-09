North Tulsa community gave input on plans for empty building

TULSA, Okla. — On Aug 9, Tulsa non-profit Northside Neighbors and the Phoenix Development Council hosted a "Community on the Corner" event. This allowed north Tulsa residents to share their thoughts on what should be done with an empty building at 36th Street North and Peoria.

Tulsa resident Linda Mitchell told 2 News their voices needed to be heard.

"People need to have a say in what goes on around them," said Mitchell.

Denice Skeeter, also a resident, agreed with Mitchell.

"We can make a change in the city and really develop the area," said Skeeter.

Reggie Ivey, with Northside neighbors, the owners of the building, and Phoenix Development Council, said their ears were wide open.

"The only way we're going to be successful is if we do this with residents," said Ivey.

On Aug 9, people came together for food, dancing, and casting votes.

"More grocery stores and historical landmarks would be important," said Skeeter.

Mitchell also had things he wanted in North Tulsa.

"Tech services, or a bank," said Mitchell.

2 News reported in April that 100 units of affordable apartments are coming right across the street. Now the community is ready for the next step in development.

"We don't want to have to drive five or 10 miles just to go eat or go to the bank," said Mitchell.

2 News took these ideas to Ivey.

"We have to make sure that the land is available, and also the size of the land makes a huge difference," said Ivey.

Ivey told 2 News they also have to work with the city and ensure they have the necessary funding. Regardless of what comes here, the excitement was high.

"I would be just ecstatic about it," said Mitchell.

