TULSA, Okla. — After years of anticipation and promises, the vision of affordable housing in North Tulsa is finally coming to life. Charles Harper, a long-time resident and community advocate, has watched the ups and downs of developmental plans for 25 years, and he is eager for the changes ahead.

"It's been a long time coming," Harper said. “There have been so many times there's been promise that something was coming. And I watched that, 'We’re going to do this,’ and then it didn’t happen.”

'Real Progress': affordable housing takes shape in North Tulsa

However, the construction of 100 units of affordable apartments at 36th Street North and Peoria has been making steady progress since June. With the project now more than 80 percent complete, Harper sees tangible proof of development where once there were only plans and hopes.

"I sit and watch it every day," he said, as he observed the transformation at the site of Phoenix at 36 North. 2 News has been following the development.

Back in September, the complex was only framed and lacked even a roof. Now, nearly all four floors are finished, with city officials targeting completion by July and plans to welcome tenants by August.

When asked about the potential celebration for the opening, Harper enthusiastically replied, "It's going to be a party! We're going to have the balloons, confetti falling from somewhere; I don't know who's going to clean it up. But we are going to join in the excitement because it’s progress, real progress."

The new complex will offer one- and two-bedroom units, each featuring fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer combinations. With rent set at one-third of each household’s income, the project aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing in the area.

"The housing shortage in Tulsa is significant, especially looking at areas like west Tulsa," Harper noted. "But to know that affordable, nice housing is also coming up in North Tulsa? That’s huge.”

As the construction wraps up, Harper is filled with pride for his community, urging residents to welcome newcomers: "People used to say, ‘Move to south Tulsa or move to Bixby or somewhere else.' But now the community has a lot more pride about where they live. I'm excited for their excitement."

As North Tulsa’s landscape evolves, residents look forward to a future filled with promise and inclusivity as dreams of affordable housing finally materialize.

