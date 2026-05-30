Sittin' on the sidewalks watching history cruise down route 66

TULSA, Okla. — Revving engines, ah-oogah horns and cheering crowds lined the Route 66 Capital Cruise parade route as classic cars of every kind rolled down the Mother Road in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Loud cars, old cars, shiny cars and even a few junky cars all made their way down the historic highway, drawing spectators from near and far.

Lisa traveled with her whole family from Tennessee just to be part of the milestone.

"My dad and I have been Route 66 fans for years and so we were looking at things to do for the 100th anniversary and saw the parade and we were like, oh, we got to do that," Lisa said.

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Whether folks came from Muskogee, Owasso, Broken Arrow or just around the corner from the parade route, the classic cars had them swooning.

Additional Coverage>>> Route 66 Capital Cruise sets world record for largest classic car parade

"Just vibrant, vibrant colors in all the cars and there's, there's a lot of different cars here and I just, I love the diversity and just the many, many different cars from very many different generations. I love it," one young man said.

For some, the parade was a chance to connect with a lifelong passion.

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"I love, love cars. I have two Corvettes in 1976 and a 1998, but I've been used to have a 1970s Chevelle, so I've been into cars my whole life," Gail said.

By 10 a.m., one 10 year old spectator had already counted more than 30 Volkswagen Beetles roll past — including Herbie the Love Bug. Celebrity-inspired vehicles were a highlight of the parade, drawing recognition from the crowd.

"I've seen so many things. Jurassic Park, we've seen Back to the Future and some Mandalorian," Daniel said.

The Ghostbuster Mobile also made an appearance.

It just wouldn't be a parade without a band, and there was a brass one adding to the revelry.

But most of all, it was car lovers like Pat who, put it, simply

"Didn't want to miss history."

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