TULSA, Okla. — More than 5,000 vehicles registered for the Route 66 Capital Cruise in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the city celebrated 100 years of the iconic highway. The event drew visitors from across the United States, as well as Canada and France.

A Guinness World Record official made the announcement at the event.

WATCH: Tulsa set a Guinness World Record at the Route 66 Capital Cruise:

Tulsa set a Guinness World Record at the Route 66 Capital Cruise

"I can announce in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. You had a total of 3,596. Congratulations." the official said.

Guinness noted deductions were made, which is why the final count fell short of the 5,000vehicles registered.

Previous Coverage>>> Sittin' on the sidewalks watching history cruise down route 66

The record-setting total surpassed a previous mark set in 2017. Tulsa residents were excited about the milestone.

"It was just awesome to feel the energy and then hearing that number. As soon as we heard the number of the other place that had the record before in 2017. We were like oh we beat them. Like 3,500 yup," Lauren Orr, a Tulsa resident, said.

The cruise featured a wide variety of vehicles, including a 1964 Impala, Mustangs, Chevys, and Porsches. Some participants dressed up and brought themed cars to the parade.

Gene Jaros traveled from North Carolina for the centennial celebration. Jaros said she remembers fond memories of traveling Route 66 with her uncle and enjoyed the variety of vehicles on display.

"I like the theme cars. They have the Ghost Busters car, the Jurassic Park car. I like it when they kind of dress up and go in theme. And it's on my bucket list some day to do the whole Route66," Jaros said.

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