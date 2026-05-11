City of Broken Arrow approves $26 million for water and sewer improvements

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The city of Broken Arrow is replacing aging water and sewer infrastructure across the city, and officials say residents won't see a rate increase to pay for it.

The city approved $26 million for fiscal year 2027 water and sewer improvements, funded through low-interest loans from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

Timothy Robins with the city of Broken Arrow said the city's existing utility billing structure is what makes the funding model work.

"The city of Broken Arrow takes those utility bills, those use that you pay for your water and sewer, and we reinvest it into the infrastructure that serves Broken Arrow," Robins said.

When residents pay their utility bills, which include fees for stormwater and streetlights, that money goes toward paying off the loans.

To see the utility rates, click here.

Off Houston Street between 1st and 6th, crews are pulling out water lines that have been in the ground for decades, replacing 6-inch cast iron pipes with larger, 12-inch PVC pipes to deliver reliable service.

Robins said the work on Houston Street began in December from a previous loan and is nearly complete.

"We started, uh, around in December, and we are just about wrapped up. We just tied in the last line, and this next week we're gonna be connecting residences, so we're hoping to be done within the next month," Robins said.

Sewer upgrades are also a major focus for fiscal year 2027. The city is replacing large-diameter lines at Haikey Creek and Elm Creek. Robins said the older lines cost more to replace, but the investment means a stronger system as Broken Arrow continues to grow.

"And we're replacing them with larger lines and newer lines. We have better service, better pressures, and more resiliency and flows, and we're doing that with internal forces to keep those costs down," Robins said.

By combining its loan package with the city of Edmond, Broken Arrow saved more than $100,000 in interest costs, savings that benefit residents directly.

The fiscal year 2027 water projects are expected to begin in early fall.

Emma Burch is your Broken Arrow reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Emma.Burch@kjrh.com.

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