Miami's Ku Ku Burger added to the National Register of Historic Places

MIAMI, Okla. — A legendary Miami restaurant has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Waylan's Ku Ku Burger opened along Route 66 in 1965 and is known for its unusual Googie-style architecture, which includes a cuckoo bird and triangular awnings.

Oklahoma Historical Society

Waylan's is the final Ku Ku Burger, which once operated more than 200 locations. Its owner, Eugene Waylan, continues to operate the grill, where he has served burgers for more than 50 years.

Because of its new designation, Waylan's Ku Ku Burger will receive protection and possible financial incentives to stay open in the future.

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