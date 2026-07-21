Oklahoma heat wave: What you need to know to stay safe

TULSA, Okla. — Triple-digit temperatures settled over Oklahoma with no relief in sight, and meteorologists confirm the dangerous heat wave is here to stay.

Heat-related emergencies are spiking across the state. Experts say the basics matter: water is your best friend.

Sodas, energy drinks, and alcohol can work against you in extreme heat.

People are also urged to check on elderly neighbors and relatives, and to never leave children or pets in cars — even for a quick errand.

Matt Trotter with the American Red Cross, said the threat of extreme heat is underestimated.

"Heat can be very dangerous. We know that extreme heat kills more people each year than all other climate disasters combined. So you think of all the hurricanes, tornadoes, floods that happen in the US each year — heat kills more people than all of them together," Trotter said.

For Oklahomans, that is a sobering reality check — tornadoes have long been top of mind in the state.

Those who work outdoors should take frequent breaks. According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, heat exhaustion can escalate to life-threatening heat stroke faster than expected, and the heat does not discriminate — the young,the elderly, and those in good health are all vulnerable.

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