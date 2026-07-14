CYCLOSPORIASIS TRACKING: Oklahoma Health Department tracking cases

TULSA, Okla. — Cases of Cyclosporiasis are rising in Oklahoma.

What is it?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, also known as Cyclospora. People get infected by consuming food or water containing the parasite. Cyclosporiasis is not usually life-threatening.

The Oklahoma Department of Health launched a new tracker for the outbreak, to count cases and severity across the state.

As of July 14th there are 56 confirmed cases in the state, with one probable case.

Nationwide more than 3,000 people are sick across 31 states.

Health officials eye lettuce in spreading Cyclospora outbreak Scripps News Group

So, how do you prevent catching it?

Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Follow food safety handling recommendations for safe preparation and storage.

What if you think you have it?

Go to the doctor. You can start on antibiotics.

Stay hydrated

People with healthy immune systems should recover even without treatment.

People in poor health or who are immunocompromised may be at a higher risk for severe or long illness.

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