TULSA, Okla. — A piece of Tulsa movie history has disappeared.

A commemorative plaque honoring “The Outsiders” at the Admiral Twin Drive-In was recently stolen — leaving fans of the iconic film and Tulsa landmarks frustrated and searching for answers.

WATCH: 'The Outsiders' plaque stolen from Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In

'The Outsiders' plaque stolen

The plaque recognized the theater’s connection to the 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It was filmed throughout Tulsa and helped cement the city’s place in movie history.

Blake Smith, Admiral Twin Drive-In owner, wants answers.

“I don't really know what somebody would do with this you know, unless they're just putting it on their wall, and if they are they're probably going to get caught," Smith said. "I don't know that you could take it to the pawn shop. So, i’m really not sure what the outcome would have been.”

The plaque had become a destination for visitors traveling to Tulsa to see filming locations tied to the movie. For many fans, the Admiral Twin remains one of the film’s most recognizable backdrops. The Outsiders House Museum shared news of the theft online, hoping someone may recognize the plaque or come forward with information.

Smith said there are no leads and no suspects.

Danny Boy O'Connor, the owner of The Outsiders House Museum, Danny Boy O'Connor, says it's a shame.

“I heard about it over the weekend that the plaque was stolen and was obviously disappointed and upset," O'Connor said. "It took a while to come up with the design and then to have it manufactured cost a couple thousand dollars, probably like $4,000, and we had sponsors.”

O'Connor says he hopes this situation can be used as a learning moment and hopes more security will be put in place.

Until then, the empty space serves as a reminder of just how important “The Outsiders” still is to Tulsa.

If anyone has any information about the plaque's whereabouts, call the Tulsa Police Department or the Admiral Twin Drive-In.

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