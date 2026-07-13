OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — An Okfuskee County man is facing assault and burglary charges after investigators say he broke into a stranger’s home and tried to attack her, and then gave a bizarre reason for doing it.

It happened in June in the small town of Paden, home to roughly 400 people. Investigators say that type of violence is rare in the area.

WATCH: AFFIDAVIT: Okfuskee County woman fights off attacker inside her home

AFFIDAVIT: Okfuskee County woman fights off attacker inside her home

Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office says Lawrence Mills broke into the woman's house. She was changing clothes when she looked up and saw Mills in her room without pants on.

According to the affidavit, she first tried talking him out of sexually assaulting her. Eventually, she had to physically fight for her safety. The woman threw a candle at home, poured linen spray on him. She also suffered multiple injuries to her face, legs, and arms.

She eventually got to a phone, where she called the local convenience store in town.

Workers at the store tell 2 News Oklahoma that they are not sure why she called them rather than authorities, but there wasn't anything they could do. While she was scared and asking for help, she never identified herself or gave an address.

After a second chase and fight, the woman began to run out of energy. Investigators say she made it to the bathroom and locked herself in it. This time, she calls her daughter.

Family members show up and detain Mills while help is on the way.

Mills told investigators he was lonely and needed a friend, but should have asked her out on a date instead.

Mills is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and felony first-degree burglary.

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