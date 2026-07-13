Muskogee County mother faces trial in child neglect case

Cherie Walker is facing multiple felony charges in Muskogee County connected to the sexual abuse of her young daughter. Walker's trial begins this morning at 9 A.M. at the Muskogee Country Courthouse.

Her husband, Dustin Walker, sexually abused the girl, who was 11 years old, and got her pregnant. Dustin Walker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison just over two weeks ago.

Prosecutors say Cherie Walker failed to protect her child and enabled the abuse to continue.

The family claims they never knew the girl was pregnant, but she carried the baby to full term and gave birth at home without any medical care.

Muskogee County District Attorney Janet Hutson said the case has been especially challenging.

"This case has been extremely difficult. We've had parents who refused to cooperate with DHS investigations when the child was pregnant and so we could not catch the situation at that point and time to assist her with what she was to go forward with. It's just a very sad and tragic occurrence for all the children that are involved and my hope is that with justice, they will find some permanency and a better place."

Walker is facing 7 total felony charges — 6 for child neglect and 1 for enabling child sexual abuse.

The girl's grandmother, Michelle Justus, is also charged with child neglect and will face trial later this month. Justus is scheduled for trial on July 23rd.

2 News will continue following this case as it moves through the courts.

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