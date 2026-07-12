New mural coming to downtown Muskogee, part of America’s 250th celebration

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A blank wall near Main Street and Okmulgee Avenue will soon become the largest public mural in downtown Muskogee’s history.

According to Main Street Muskogee Executive Director Courtney Graham, Coca-Cola selected Muskogee as the only Oklahoma community to receive a commemorative mural as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

The mural will cover the back of Ruth Kelly Studio. While organizers have not released the final design, Graham said it will feature several Muskogee landmarks, including the Roxy Theater sign, the USS Batfish, and the Welcome to Muskogee sign. She said the project aims to encourage visitors to stop, take photos, and spend more time exploring downtown.

“We’re just excited to build on this. It’s going to beautify our downtown area,” Graham said.

The mural is the latest in a series of downtown improvement projects. Muskogee has added new sidewalks and plans for the Broadway streetscape project, all with the goal of creating a more walkable and welcoming downtown.

Just around the corner from the future mural, Watson’s Chophouse manager Stephanie Wooliver said she has watched downtown continue to evolve and believes the project will benefit local businesses.

“We have the mural coming, tons of new businesses coming in, so it’s always a great thing to have more businesses. More tourism, more revenue… it can only benefit the community,” Wooliver said.

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Graham said Oklahoma artist Malcolm Byers is expected to complete the mural by the end of July.

For Wooliver, the mural represents another opportunity to showcase Muskogee and attract new visitors.

“Opportunities and bringing excitement to the town, and it’s something that we really need right now,” Wooliver said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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