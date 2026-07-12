Family honors 16-Year-Old Onie Stokes during memorial gathering in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends gathered on July 11 at Archer Park to celebrate the life of 16-year-old Onie Stokes, whose drowning continued to leave loved ones searching for answers.

The gathering featured a balloon release and a memorial table filled with photos, flowers, and memories as those closest to Stokes remembered the impact she had on their lives.

“Everybody has been wonderful. Everybody has been supportive,” Stokes’ mother, Brandy Stokes, said.

KJRH

2 News Oklahoma was at the Barrington Apartments after Stokes drowned in the complex’s swimming pool on June 17. In the days that followed, 2 News Oklahoma’s CJ Maclin spoke with the family as they sought answers about what led to the teenager’s death.

Saturday’s memorial shifted the focus from the tragedy itself to celebrating Stokes’ life and the kindness her family said she showed to others.

“She shared her toys. She made sure that what others didn’t have, had it,” Brandy Stokes said.

Brandy Stokes said the family remains determined to continue seeking answers while honoring her daughter’s memory.

“We just want justice and we are going to get it. We are going to be here every year,” Brandy Stokes said.

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